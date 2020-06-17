Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 17th

Good Morning! Another hot and windy day is forecast in KELOLAND ahead of a cold front entering western KELOLAND. We expect scattered thunderstorm to develop along the front late this afternoon.

Severe weather will be possible, mainly in the slight risk zone shaded in yellow. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Futurecast shows the thunderstorms becoming more numerous late this evening across central KELOLAND. Sioux Falls will have better chances of rain after 2am. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to move east during the day on Thursday.

Rainfall should be .50″ to 1″ in a few spots the next 72 hours. Locally heavier totals are possible East River, but note some areas will also see less rain given the scattered nature of the thunderstorms along the cold front.

Hot and windy weather is the big story once again East River.

Scattered thunderstorm chances will increase tonight.

Tomorrow will feature the best chance of rain in the Sioux Falls area.

Rain chances may return on Saturday and again on Sunday for KELOLAND. We could even see another cluster of rain chances in the plains by Tuesday.