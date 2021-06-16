Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day of hot weather is ahead for much of KELOLAND. A heat advisory has been posted for the areas shaded in orange on the map below. This includes Aberdeen, Huron, Yankton, and Winner. The heat index will surpass 100 in these areas.

Stronger NW winds will move into western SD today, with gusts near 50 mph in Rapid City.

The 30 day precipitation trends are still very dry for much of eastern and central KELOLAND. There are a few exceptions due to the local variations in thunderstorm tracks.

A few cells may fire on radar later today and tonight. If they do, they would most likely develop in the area shaded in green.

Futurecast provides us with some clues on where those storms could develop. We think a window will open to some widely scattered storms in the east this evening, with perhaps a few more cells in MN during the overnight. Next, watch the Mobridge-Aberdeen area for some scattered showers in the morning. Later in the day, another round of widely scattered t-storms could develop in northwestern IA. Don’t count on a drought buster, but consider yourself fortunate if you get some rain.

Cooler weather will be return for a segment of time early next week. We are hopeful for some highs in the 70s by Monday.

Look for highs today in the 100s west of Sioux Falls.

Tonight still looks very mild in the south, but folks in the far northwest should cool into the 50s.

The numbers will improve tomorrow with morning shower chances in Aberdeen. Sioux Falls will still be in the 90s.

The 7 day forecast features plenty of warm air still around to start the weekend, but the humidity will be low for this time of the year. We expect our best shot at rain will come in on Sunday, with cooler temperatures to follow on Monday.