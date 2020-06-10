Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 10th

Storm rumbled across parts of KELOLAND again last night. Strong winds blew through this camp ground area west of Canton on Highway 18.

You can see the timeline last night on VIPIR. Most of the rain ended after midnight.

Here are a few estimates from VIPIR. The yellow shaded areas had over 2″.

The 24 hour totals show about 1″ in Sioux Falls last night.

Here’s a bigger list from several volunteer reports across KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows drier weather ahead, but northwest winds will still be stronger today.

If you like 70s, you’ll like today’s forecast.

Tonight should be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow also looks mostly sunny and not too hot.

Right now, rain chances are not organized until perhaps Monday. We’ll continue to watch the pattern, but it looks dry much of the 7 day forecast.