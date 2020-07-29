Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 29th

Thunderstorms developed in a few spots overnight, including the Pierre area where some flash flooding was reported with over 2″ in parts of town.

Here’s a closer look at the VIPIR rainfall estimates near Pierre.

The Vermillion area had a heavy thunderstorm last evening as well.

Futurecast shows showers and thunderstorms across the west and central today, with some development in southeastern KELOLAND later this afternoon. Most of the rain will stay west of Sioux Falls. Aberdeen and Watertown will likely stay dry.

There is another cold front moving toward KELOLAND on Friday into early Saturday. Scattered rain should accompany this feature, along with areas of cooler weather this weekend.

Most areas will stay in the 80s today with an east wind.

Thunderstorms chances will be much higher today for both Pierre and Rapid City.

Rain chances linger West River tomorrow, but the east will tend to stay dry.

Highs in the 7 day forecast should stay in the 80s with dry weather forecast early next week.