Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 22nd

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms have been developing in central KELOLAND. Storm chances should stay in those areas the next few hours.

Some areas could use the rain. That’s mainly true south and east of Sioux Falls, where rain has been spotty in July.

The pattern ahead is looking hotter to end the week.

Futurecast tends to keep most of the rain chances today to the Missouri River Valley. Rain chances will increase in the southeast tonight, but only to about a 30-40% level. In other words, expect some rain around Sioux Falls, but not a solid line of needed moisture for those in NW IA.

Today’s temperatures will be near normal in the mid 80s to near 90.

Tonight will be more mild with lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Tomorrow will be breezy west of Sioux Falls, warmer, and morning rain chances around Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast will feature 90s for the weekend. Rain chances will be better by Sunday into Monday.