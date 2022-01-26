Milder Weather Heading For KELOLAND: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 26th

We are starting the day with cold temperatures in KELOLAND and you can see the wind already increasing on our LIVE Cam network at Great Bear in Sioux Falls.

The latest snowcover map really shows the differences across KELOLAND. Those without snow will have the ability to warm much faster today.

Futurecast shows the increasing south and southwest winds today. You’ll notice some of the strongest winds across the northeast and along the Buffalo Ridge in SW MN. That will create some patches of blowing snow.

Clouds will increase today across KELOLAND. We expect new pockets of light snow tomorrow in western KELOLAND, but amounts should stay under 1″.

Will there be more snow around KELOLAND next week? A storm looks likely, but the track of the storm may be more to our south. We still have time to watch for changes in this forecast in the coming days.

As a result of the anticipated snow tracks, the odds of heavy snow are not high right now the next 10 days in much of KELOLAND.

We are gearing up for some big swings on temperatures the next few days. We expect milder weather to start the weekend, with a run of 50 degree weather possible on Monday. Much colder weather should arrive across the plains at the end of the 7 day forecast.

The wind will be a big factor today, but temperatures will be much warmer compared to yesterday.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the teens across the northeast and 20s for many areas.

Tomorrow will be a little colder and less windy. There will be pockets of light snow as well, mainly west and centra. We also think temperatures may fall in the afternoon in the Watertown area.

The 7 day forecast continues to feature temperatures at or above normal on several days. Monday could hit 50!