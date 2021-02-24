Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 24th

It was windy overnight in the Sioux Falls area. Winds are going down this morning and temperatures will be cooler compared to yesterday.

It was another day in the 50s for much of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls at 55! Yankton hit 60 late in the day.

Winds have been strong too the past 24 hours. We had many gusts between 40 to 50 mph.

Futurecast keeps areas of clouds today and the chance of a few light rain or snow shower in central KELOLAND later in the afternoon. Anything that develops will likely fall apart this evening and overnight. More sunshine is likely tomorrow across KELOLAND.

It will be cooler across KELOLAND today with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s in much of KELOLAND.

Clearing skies tonight will also bring colder temperatures with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer and the sunny skies will also make it feel warmer.

We’ll keep the 40s for many areas on Friday as above normal weather continues.

Saturday still looks mild for many, but notice the teens for highs in parts of North Dakota.

A cold front in North Dakota will tease us for the second half of the weekend. We’ll continue to watch the impact here by Sunday and Monday.

There’s no shortage of mild weather in the long range forecast. Above normal weather should continue into the first few days of March.

All of these highs are above normal in the 7 day forecast. There is only a slight chance of snow on Sunday.