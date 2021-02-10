Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 10th

The cold weather pattern continues across KELOLAND. Highs yesterday stayed in the single digits in many areas, including Sioux Falls.

We do expect another surge of cold starting tomorrow. That will bring with it areas of light to moderate snow, especially in southern and western KELOLAND. Snow chances may linger into the weekend for the Black Hills along with the bitter cold.

Our snow forecast for tomorrow through Friday night is light for many areas, but folks along the Nebraska-South Dakota border could have a few inches of light, fluffy snow to move by Saturday.

Stay warm today as highs stay in the single digits once again for much of KELOLAND.

Lows tonight will drop below zero in many areas, including Sioux Falls at -6.

Areas of snow tomorrow will be common in southern KELOLAND as highs fall a few degrees compared to today.

The weekend will be cold, especially Valentine’s Day. This could be coldest Valentine’s Day in Sioux Falls since records started in the early 1880s.

Next week should start to improve, but it will be a slow process. More light is also possible early next week.