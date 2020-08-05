Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 5th

Scattered thunderstorms developed once again across parts of KELOLAND late yesterday. The biggest storms developed near Winner. At least 1 tornado was reported west of town. Rain fell apart into NW IA.

Take a look at the radar loop the past 12 hours. The drought in south of Sioux Falls is having a real impact on these weather systems moving in from the northwest.

We could see scattered t-storms later today in southeastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect anything widespread. More storms will arrive West River later tomorrow and additional storm chances will be around this weekend.

Look for highs in the 80s today west and central, with upper 70s in Sioux Falls.

Evening rain chances will depart Sioux Falls, with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer, with rain chances late in the day in the Rapid City area.

Storm chances should arrive from the northwest during the weekend, so keep an eye on the forecast. It will be hotter and more humid much of the 7 day forecast.