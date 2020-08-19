Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 19th

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms developed yesterday in central KELOLAND and left a few pockets of heavy rain. Winner picked up .86″ and some local totals over 1″ fell around Presho.

The map below shows where we still need rain. The Aberdeen area remains below normal and much of the southeast is dry too.

We expect a few scattered hits of rain the next couple of days. We don’t expect organized rain, but there are hints that a few weak waves could generate widely scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow.

Rain the next 10 days looks limited in the western half of the country. The hotter weather will be a big weather story much of that period.

This area of high pressure will continue to stay over the southwest for now. This keeps the weather warm and dry much of the 7 day forecast.

The heat may get more intense early next week, a trend we’ll watch.

Highs will be in the mid 80s today around Sioux Falls, but 90s are expected in most other areas west and north.

60s are expected tonight with isolated rain chances West River.

Rain chances can’t be ruled out tomorrow for the central and west, but coverage looks limited with highs in the 90s in many areas.

A thunderstorm chance remains in the forecast on Friday. Otherwise, expect warm weather until further notice.