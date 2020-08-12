Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 12th

Good Morning! Morning thunderstorms continue to move across parts of northeastern KELOLAND, but the trailing line is having a hard time moving toward Sioux Falls. Some severe weather has been reported with winds of 60-70 mph with the strongest part of the line.

Rain totals near .50″ have been helpful around Aberdeen. Most locations in southern KELOLAND have stayed dry the past 24 hours.

The 30 day rainfall trend map shows many areas are doing well on rainfall, with exceptions around Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

Northwest Iowa is the driest area compared to normal.

Rain chances will redevelop tonight in northern Nebraska. We’ll watch the path of that rain tomorrow as it may affect parts of northwestern Iowa. Additional storms will develop in North Dakota, but we may have to wait until Friday for more organized rain chances as the main front drops to the south.

Humid weather will be with us the next few days. We expect a drop in the humidity early next week along with drier weather.

Notice the heat building West River today with highs returning to the 90s.

Tonight looks mild with lows near 70 in many locations.

Widely scattered rain chances will be around tomorrow, mainly in eastern KELOLAND.

Thunderstorm chances are best Friday night into early Saturday night. Then, cooler and less humid weather will build into much of eastern KELOLAND.