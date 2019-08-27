Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM August 27

BIG PICTURE:

Northwest flow in the upper atmosphere will remain over KELOLAND for the next several days. This still puts us at risk of quick hits of light rain and continued cooler than average weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Clear skies will continue tonight as temperatures cool to the 40s to low 50s. And the breezy northwest wind we had today should calm down to about 5 to 15 mph from the west.

Wednesday in KELOLAND will be sunny again with a light wind at around 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s.

Thursday is looking quiet and sunny with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80.

Friday brings the next chance for rain to the area. Looks like the rain will be in western and central KELOLAND during the day and will arrive in east KELOLAND late Friday into Friday night. Friday’s highs will be in the lower 70s.

Rain will exit through SE KELOLAND Saturday morning, leaving behind sunny skies for the rest of the weekend. Highs this weekend are in the 70s to low 80s.

Next week will start off a little warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90 before cooling back down. Chance for rain on Tuesday.