Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM

The strong winds continue this morning with gusts over 40 mph at times.

The winds will keep the colder air in place. It’s at least a 30-degree swing for many in KELOLAND. While the 70s and 80s from yesterday are now gone, they’ll be back soon enough.

Winds will slowly die down for tonight and tomorrow, but the temperatures will remain cool. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

After Wednesday, temperatures will return above average with many returning to the 70s for the weekend. In fact, central South Dakota will have temperatures warm to the 80s for Easter Sunday!

Unfortunately, it looks like dry skies will continue. While we have the 7-day forecast dry, we’ll have to see if we can add any rain in northern KELOLAND as the 10 day rain forecast is trying to show that.