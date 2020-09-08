Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 8th

The first heavy snow of the season has arrived in the Black Hills. This is a record for the earliest significant snowfall in this area. Take a look at this picture from Deerfield Lake.

Another picture from near Rapid City shows the snow.

Take a look at the snow early this morning at Terry Peak.

Deadwood is also coated snow. The flowers don’t look too good.

10″ in Lead is the highest total we have so far.

Rain yesterday was plentiful in the far north, but most of the south missed the first round.

That’s changing today as new rain in Nebraska tracks to the northeast.

Sioux Falls could use the rain. We are now 30% of normal moisture the past 30 days.

Rain today and tomorrow will mainly stay south. We will see a better chance of rain by Friday.