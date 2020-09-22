Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 22nd

Dry weather continues across southeastern KELOLAND. You can see the latest numbers are still very low in the southeast, about 15-20% of normal moisture.

Skies are still hazy here due to the western wildfires.

Warm weather will continue to be a big headline in the forecast, but rain chances are slim for now. We may see some showers here by Saturday, but even that chance of rain is only 20-30%.

You can see the trend of above normal temperatures being replaced by cooler temperatures early next week. In other words, it will feel more like fall.

Highs today will be warm like yesterday, mainly in the 80s.

Tonight looks mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Expect little change tomorrow with more 80s likely.

The 7 day forecast features those cooler temperatures by early next week. The best chance of measurable rain will be Saturday.