Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 15th

Good Morning! Another warm day is ahead for KELOLAND. We saw highs in the 90s west of Sioux Falls yesterday and another warm day is ahead today.

Don’t forget about the smoke in the air, especially in western SD this afternoon.

Dry weather will continue for the next couple of days. We see a few chances of showers returning on Thursday East River. Those showers may linger into early Friday in the Sioux Falls area.

The pattern will cool Thursday and Friday, but warmer weather may return next week. We’ll continue to see how warm, but the big heat ridge in the west is certainly not gone for the summer.

Highs today will reach the mid and upper 90s in southcentral KELOLAND.

Tonight will still be mild in the mid and upper 50s.

Temperatures will cool tomorrow, especially in Aberdeen where highs will drop into the upper 60s.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast features the showers into Friday, but 70s are expected during the weekend. We also expect south winds to increase starting Saturday, but perhaps continuing into Sunday.