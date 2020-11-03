Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM November 3

We’ll continue to watch the record books for high temperatures as we go through the week.



With plenty of sunshine again today, expect highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Winds will remain light.



A ridge in the atmosphere will allow for the dry and warm conditions to last through at least the first half of the weekend. This ridge will keep much of the United States well above average.



Things do start to break down late in the week as the jet stream carves out a trough in the western United States. Anytime this happens, we must time pieces of energy that round the bend of the trough to give KELOLAND the chance for rain.

This may happen as early as Sunday, while the main piece of energy moves into the central plains early next week.

When this happens, it will give KELOLAND a chance for rain and/or snow as much colder air moves in next week.