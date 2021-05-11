Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 11

It a cold and frosty start to the day as temperatures are in the 20s and 30s for much of KELOLAND.



It will be a sunny day with highs slightly warmer than yesterday. Expect many locations to reach the low to middle 60s.



We’ll slowly get a light southerly wind tonight, so it will not be as cold. But, there will be many that still fall to the 30s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm for the rest of the week with many in KELOLAND returning to the 70s for this weekend. As we warm the temperatures, moisture will slowly increase too. This will eventually lead to scattered showers and thundershowers starting on Friday and lasting into next week. That’s why we have a 20-40 percent chance for rain starting on Friday.