Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM March 10

A weak disturbance will move through KELOLAND today. This will spark scattered light rain and light snow showers.

Afternoon highs will warm to the 30s and 40s with light winds.

Warmer weather will return tomorrow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The above-average temperatures will continue for the rest of the workweek with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Things start to change for the weekend. We’ll watch cooler air from the northwest come in as the chance for rain and snow slowly increases. Highs this weekend will retreat to the 30s to low 40s for much of KELOLAND.

The active weather will continue next week. As a trough digs in the southwest United States, we’ll have to time storm systems that will round the bend and move into the upper plains. As of now, this may happen on St Patrick’s Day. Stay tuned.