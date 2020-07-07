Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 7th

Good Morning! More rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast. We have been busy tracking several rounds of rain over the same areas the past 24 hours. You can see some of the rain totals below.

Some of the heaviest totals fell around Armour and Delmont, where 3-5″ of rain is estimated on VIPIR.

The Yankton area was also hard hit yesterday with strong wind and hail.

With all the rain around, you would think everybody is wet. However, that’s not the case. We are still lacking rain around Ortonville and rain in the far west is still spotty.

Some of the storms West River have been big hail makers. Baseball size hail fell in parts of Rapid City last night.

Futurecast shows areas of thunderstorms later today in central and northern SD. We still think the biggest storms will stay in North Dakota. A passing cold front will bring more storms East River late tomorrow with chances of severe weather.

Temperatures will be plenty warm again with high humidity in the east.

Tonight looks warm and muggy in the south, with evening thunderstorm chances north.

The focus for severe weather will shift east and south tomorrow with Sioux Falls in the middle of the severe weather risk.

The Sioux Falls forecast still looks active on Thursday with a 30% of thunderstorms on Thursday and another round of rain expected by Saturday. Temperatures will remain warm overall in the mid to upper 80s.