Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 2nd

Good Morning! Another round of storms rumbled across southeastern KELOLAND. Heavy rain became the main problem, with 1-3″ in a couple of strips across southwestern MN and northwestern IA.

We are focused on the next round of storms into far northern and western KELOLAND later today as shown here on FutureScan.

There is a risk of severe weather in northern and western KELOLAND.

Forecast highs will be in the 80s in most areas and the highest humidity will be found in the southeast.

Thunderstorms that develop in the north and west should not affect the Sioux Falls area.

Tomorrow will start with more rain chances in central KELOLAND. We think more clusters of storms will fire in western areas and move east again during the evening and overnight.

Long range forecast…

We are expecting an active pattern later in the week with storm chances again on the 4th of July and repeating rounds of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as the pattern cools a bit toward the weekend.

There is plenty of rainfall projected on FutureScan. This map shows the rain projections through the week.

Temperatures will cool a bit toward the weekend with the rain chances.