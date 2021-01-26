Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 26th

Areas of snow have been affecting portions of far southern KELOLAND the past 24 hours. For the most part, we’ve missed the brunt of the storm. Amounts over 1 foot have been common closer to the I-80 corridor.

Around 2-3″ has fallen in some spots southwest of Sioux Falls as shown on the maps below. Drive with care in these areas affected by the snow.

Futurecast shows the snow chances departing, but a few clouds will linger in the forecast. The next organized system will impact parts of KELOLAND this weekend. Temperatures will be warmer ahead of the storm, so we’ll likely see a heavy wet snow in the path of this storm. Stay tuned for more information in the coming days.

The 10 day forecast for snow shows a generally active pattern across much of the nation. There are many signs pointing toward a busy February.

Cold air will likely tease us again next week, again, part of the more active weather pattern ahead.

Stay warm today as highs stay below normal across much of KELOLAND with mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight looks plenty cold with subzero lows in Watertown, Aberdeen, and Sisseton.

Tomorrow will remain cold across our eastern counties. Meanwhile, highs will rebound into the lower 40s in Rapid City.

Temperatures will be moderating later in the week and we expect new chances of snow arriving late Saturday night into Sunday.