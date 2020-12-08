Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 8th

Very mild weather continues across KELOLAND, much too warm to snow. However, there are still chance of snow before Christmas. The map below measures the chances of 1″ of snow the next 2 weeks.

The raw data on the European model show most of the storm tracks to our north or south the next 10 days. There’s still a considerable about of variability on the model tracks, so continue to watch the latest information today.

It’s one thing to get snow, but quite another to see it stick around without melting. The 8-14 day temperature forecast is still above normal across much of the nation.

Speaking of above normal weather, records are in play today in parts of KELOLAND.

The weather looks dry through Thursday, but a storm system by Friday to our south is the one to watch. Any shift to the north could put a little more snow in our forecast.

It looks very mild today with highs in the 50s and 60s across KELOLAND with a west wind.

Even tonight will be very mild for this of the year with lows mainly in the 30s.

Tomorrow should be warmest day of the week for the Sioux Falls area near 58.

Temperatures will fall a bit by the weekend into the 30s, but nothing too cold is forecast. We see a chance of light snow on Friday, but the generally dry pattern will continue.