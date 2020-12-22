Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 22nd

A blast of wind, cold, and snow will be arriving in KELOLAND starting tonight into tomorrow. Winter Storm Watches for blizzard conditions have been posted for the counties shaded in yellow. This watch does not include Sioux Falls at this time, but pay attention for additional headlines the next 12 to 24 hours.

Snow will also fall in the Black Hills tonight where a winter weather advisory has been posted. Expect over 3″ of snow in the area shaded in blue.

Strong wind headlines have also been posted for much of KELOLAND. High wind watches and warnings for tomorrow will feature the highlight of 50-60 mph wind gusts.

Our Futurecast update shows very mild temperatures this afternoon with 50s and 60s very common. In fact, Pierre will likely hit a new record high. However, temperatures will begin falling this evening and the strong winds will make it feel even colder. A rain/snow combo will switch to all snow behind the front. Again, the snow totals won’t be huge, but the strong winds will restrict visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times across parts of eastern KELOLAND.

Snow totals will mostly be in the 1-2″ range in the east, but folks in SW MN could see locally more.

The projected wind map speaks volumes about the change in weather. You can see all the red painted in KELOLAND, showing very strong wind gusts through the day. Spots that don’t see as much snow will have blowing dust.

Enjoy the 50s and 60s today. They won’t be sticking around much longer.

The chance of rain snow tonight will change to all snow hits by early morning.

Remember, temperatures will be falling all day tomorrow, so 20s will be early and expect wind chills to fall below zero with strong winds and snow.

The 7 day forecast looks colder on Thursday, but a little warmer for Christmas Day. We may see another cold front next week, so continue to watch for more updates.