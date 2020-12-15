Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM December 15

Clouds will remain in southeast KELOLAND today with periods of light snow and flurries. Minor accumulations can be expected with some areas nearing a half inch.



It will be another cold day with highs in the 20s and 30s. Winds will stay light and average 5-15 mph.



We’ll return to sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will respond. Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s.



Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday night into Friday morning. As another cold front moves through, there may be enough moisture in the air for light snow. At this time, we don’t expect any major accumulations as moisture continues to be limited.



As a series of cold fronts move through the upper plains over the next several days, expect quick warm-ups followed by quick cool downs. Mostly dry conditions will continue.