Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 11th

Good Morning! We have a quiet morning of weather East River with very nice conditions to start the day.

Scattered thunderstorms have developed West River. We expect some of these thunderstorms to move east toward Pierre and Aberdeen during the day.

We could use the rain the Aberdeen area. You can see the areas in yellow and orange where rainfall has been below normal the past 30 days.

The best chance of severe weather later today will be West River. A developing warm front will trigger additional rounds of thunderstorms.

We see thunderstorm chances West River tonight moving east through tomorrow morning. We think the forecast will remain more active East River the rest of the week with chances of rain everyday through Saturday.

Highs will be hotter day in Rapid City, near 94 late in the afternoon.

Expect thunderstorms tonight East River with lows in the mid 60s.

Hotter weather will be found West River again tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s.

We expect a few more rounds of scattered thunderstorms East River the rest of the week, with the best chance of rain arriving on Saturday. Cooler and less humid weather is expected by Sunday.