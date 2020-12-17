Storm Center Update – Thursday PM December 17

The evening will remain dry with increasing clouds and light winds.

As a cold front moves west to east, clouds will thicken during the overnight with scattered light snow showers and flurries. Not everyone will see the snow, but if you do, expect minor accumulations with many areas receiving less than an inch or half-inch.

Lows tonight will fall to the teens and 20s.

There may be a couple of snow showers or flurries to linger in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning; otherwise, expect skies to become sunny with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend with highs returning to the 40s and 50s by Sunday. Rapid City may hit 60 on Sunday! The warmth will continue into the first couple of days of next week.

Christmas Eve is just a week out, and that’s when we expect much colder air to return to KELOLAND. Along with the colder air, there’s a slight chance for snow showers.

Moisture remains limited, so expect only minor accumulations.