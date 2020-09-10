Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 10th

Good Morning! We have a chilly start to the day once again. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s north and west of Sioux Falls as of 6:30am.

Frost advisories will be allowed to expire this morning and no more frost is in the forecast for a few days.

We are very dry in the southeast. These lighter showers are not helping the 30 day rain trends. Sioux Falls is now 15% of normal moisture.

Rainfall the rest of the week will mainly slide south and east of Sioux Falls. Iowa could use the rain and more is on the way.

Futurecast shows decreasing clouds in the southeast today. We expect scattered showers to move back into western and central KELOLAND tonight and tomorrow morning. Those showers will try to move toward Sioux Falls by the afternoon. A few could linger Saturday morning, but the weekend should feature a drier and warmer trend.

You can see the warmer weather spreading our direction from the west coast. We’ll see more 80s and a few 90s.

The weekend looks pleasant with 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the 80s.

Even today will feel better as 60s return to much of KELOLAND.

Tonight will not be as chilly as we leave frost out of the forecast.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler across the east with shower chances.

The 7 day forecast features warmer weather early next week in Sioux Falls as highs return to the 80s.