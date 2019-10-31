Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 31st

Good Morning! The forecast ahead today isn’t too scary as partly cloudy skies help warm temperatures into the 40s in many spots this afternoon. Winds aren’t too strong, mainly from the west at 10-15 mph. Some snow will develop late this evening as a cold front dives south. Accumulations look light at this time.

Highs today are some of the best of the week and the sunshine will help.

Overnight lows will not be as cold, with several areas holding in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Winds will increase tomorrow with those pockets of light rain and light snow.

Highs will recover a bit on Saturday. Keep your coat handy and the weather should be fair for raking some leaves.

Sunday doesn’t look too bad, especially with some 50s possible across the west.

Look for colder weather once again early next week with highs in the 30s by the end of the 7 day forecast.