Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 29th

The forecast will be a little cooler today, but we sure melted some snow yesterday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The map below shows the latest snow cover across the region. The deepest snow is shown in the dark blue, where 3-6″ is still covering the ground.

Futurecast shows another batch of light snow hitting Aberdeen and parts of the northeast during the afternoon. We could see a light coating in some of the heavier bands of snow, but this system will move quickly to the east.

Cold air is moving away in stages the next few days. We’ll be up and down with daily temperatures through Sunday, but next week is looking much warmer as Pacific air floods the plains.

Highs today will be cooler for most areas, but Rapid City will trend back to 55 in the afternoon. Remember, snow chances will increase for the Aberdeen area after 12pm.

Tonight looks dry with lows mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow should be a bit more mild. Highs are expected near 60 in Rapid City, a good signal of things to come next week.

Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Gusts over 30mph are likely across much of KELOLAND Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks cooler with highs in the 40s once again from Sioux Falls to Aberdeen.

The warmer weather should really take center stage by Monday and Tuesday. 60s will be likely in many areas by Election Day and a few 70s aren’t out of the question.