Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 1st

Yesterday was windy, but still mild for this time of year. Cooler highs in the 50s are forecast the next several days.

Frost is possible tonight, so frost advisories have been posted for many areas East River.

Futurecast still shows periods of clouds moving through KELOLAND today, with more clear tonight. Having said that, some high clouds could move back into the region before sunrise. That can play a role in how extensive our frost will be in the morning. We’ll continue to follow that story through the day. Rain chances will increase by evening from the northwest. We expect shower chances on Saturday as temperatures remain cool in the 50s.

One big story that will continue into October is our dry weather pattern. Look how dry it was in September compared to normal. These numbers could drop even more in the coming days.

This is the latest 10 rainfall map from the European model. The lack of rain is widespread.

Temperatures will be warming early next week. Expect that trend to continue for several days.

Fall will be in the air today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s east, with more 50s to the west.

Frosty 30s are ahead tonight with light winds.

Tomorrow still looks cool with highs in the mid 50s east and 60s west.

Keep in mind there could be another round of frost this weekend, but temperatures should turn much warmer next week.