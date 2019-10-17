Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 17th

Good Morning! We have a very nice day ahead for KELOLAND with highs in the 60s and 70s across the region!

The warmest temperatures will along the Nebraska-South Dakota border with highs near 80.

Tonight will be mild with breezy south winds in most locations.

Tomorrow will be mild again, but not as warm in the west as a Pacific cold front moves to the east.

The wind won’t be too strong on Saturday as morning rain slides into Iowa and states to the east. We think highs will be nice in the upper 50s and lower 60s in much of KELOLAND.

Sunday will feature a developing storm and changes in the weather. The map below shows temperatures and rainfall Sunday afternoon into Monday. The Black Hills could get some snow, but most areas should stay as rain.

Winds will increase behind the storm, gusting to near 50 mph from the northwest on Monday.