Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 28th

Good Morning and Happy Thanksgiving! The weather will certainly be a topic of conversation the next few days as several rounds of winter weather impact KELOLAND. To start, we are tracking light snow in Nebraska lifting to the north. Roads are starting the day in better shape than yesterday, but the incoming moisture will keep us watching the forecast.

Winter weather advisories are going into effect for many East River. This is mainly due to the patches of freezing drizzle that will develop from west to east. Note the timing in Sioux Falls does not start until 8pm. We do expect light snow before that time, but the freezing drizzle should hold off for many in the southeast until after the dinner hour this evening. Start times are earlier in the day for folks west and south.

Total snow today still looks light as shown on Futurecast below. We think snow will taper off tonight and freezing drizzle will be the main issue through tomorrow morning East River. You won’t see that much on Futurecast, but we all know it doesn’t take much of that to create some slick roads.

Now, new headlines for the weekend storm include a blizzard warning that begins in Rapid City Friday into Sunday morning. Strong winds over 50 mph will combine with blowing snow to create white-out conditions. Travel may become impossible by Saturday in portions of western KELOLAND.

Uncertainty in the exact amount of snow means winter storm watches are in effect for much of the Upper Midwest north and west of Sioux Falls. Be alert to changing headlines the next 24 hours with upgrades to warnings expected.

Speaking of warnings, we have winter storm warnings going into effect Friday night into Sunday for the Black Hills where strong winds and heavy snow will be a big story.

Futurecast shows the time progression of this system, with the initial batches of freezing drizzle and light winter precipitation across KELOLAND until late Friday afternoon. At that point, deeper moisture to our south will arrive and temperatures will be critical to the type of moisture we see. Sioux Falls could have a period of freezing rain and snow before switching to rain Friday evening into Saturday morning. The pink north of Sioux Falls shows a longer period of icing, something I will highlight below. Notice the track of the low pressure center positions the heaviest snow in northern, central, and western KELOLAND through Saturday. Sioux Falls will likely stay plain rain most of Saturday as highs warm into the 40 in the southeast.

Winds will be a big player into the weekend, especially in the blizzard warning areas West River. Gusts should top 50 mph in Rapid City on Saturday

We wanted to quickly highlight the ice forecast north of Sioux Falls Friday evening. This signature has been showing up on the European model for several days, so if you live or are travelling into the spots shaded in pink, be aware of freezing rain Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Heavy snow over 6″ is likely in the area shaded in red on this map below. In fact, we think some areas will pick up 1 foot or more with this powerful storm. Far northern South Dakota seems most favorable for the heaviest totals.

Highs today will be in the 20s and 30s with areas of light snow and freezing drizzle.

Tonight will feature freezing drizzle with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will gradually warm, but many of these highs will not happen until the evening hours. We’ll monitor any shifts in temperature forecasts.

Sioux Falls will stay in the rain area on Saturday, but we could still see snow and wind on Sunday. Please continue to monitor the latest forecasts.