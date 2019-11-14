Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 14th

Good Morning! We have some milder weather ahead in the forecast and conditions look mainly dry the next 48 hours. You can see some high clouds on Futurecast, but overall pretty nice weather.

Highs today look warmer. Expect a few 50s in the west and south.

Tonight looks fine with just a few passing clouds and lows mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow looks warmer for many. Some low clouds could affect our warming trend in the north, something we’ll watch in the forecast.

Shower chances are ahead this weekend with a cold front. The air behind the front will be a bit cooler, but not bad for this time of year.

Highs Saturday will be mild in the mid 40s to near 50.

Sunday will be a little cooler with upper 30s and lower 40s.

Look for more 50s by Monday, above normal for this time of year.