Storm Center Update – Thursday AM June 4

Showers and thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota will continue to move east during the morning and slowly weaken as they do.



We’ll watch for redeveloping storms this afternoon and evening in central and southeast KELOLAND as storms that develop have a chance to be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats out of today’s storms.

The Storm prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for any storms that develop.

While Friday will be a calm day with sunshine and highs in the 80s, expect a stormy day for Saturday.



As a warm front drapes across KELOLAND on Saturday strong to severe storms will develop with areas of heavy rain likely.



The heat will continue into Sunday with late day rain in central and northern KELOLAND.



Temperatures will cool next week. By Wednesday, highs will fall to the low to middle 70s for many locations, which will be below average.