Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 25th

Good Morning! Thunderstorms have been tracking across parts of western KELOLAND this morning. You can see the lightning on our Rapid City Live Cam.

The rain across the west will continue to migrate to the northeast. Additional storms are in the forecast.

The risk of severe weather features a broad area in the slight risk zone. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Futurecast shows the increase in thunderstorm coverage by late afternoon in western and central SD. We think these storms will move east during the evening and overnight. Additional rain will be possible on Friday, mainly in the south.

Today will be hot and more humid with highs near 90.

Tonight will features showers and thunderstorms with some severe weather this evening.

Rain chances will be best in the morning tomorrow as humidity levels begin to fall again during the afternoon.

Temperatures will start climbing West River on Saturday, but hotter weather will be just around the corner.

The humidity will rise into early next week as 90s become more widespread.

We also have thunderstorm chances next week, mainly at night.