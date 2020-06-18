Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 18th

Showers and thunderstorm continue to move east this morning. Some of the cells on radar have been locally heavy and we expect more development later today.

Severe weather occurred in areas NW of Huron. St. Lawrence picked up tennis ball size hail. Heavy rain fell in areas shaded in yellow and orange, but more is coming for the southeast.

Here are some local rain estimates west of Watertown over 2″.

The rain was also heavier west of Mitchell near Plankinton and Kimball.

You can see the rain redeveloping this afternoon across eastern KELOLAND moving into NW IA and SW MN. Severe weather is possible, but the risk is only in the “marginal” category. More rain chances will move back in western SD late tomorrow.

Rain chances will pick up again on Saturday, especially south of Sioux Falls. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more rain chances on Sunday as the pattern begins to turn more active.