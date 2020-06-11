Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 11th

Pleasant weather is expected across KELOLAND today with mainly sunny skies.

You can see that trend on Futurecast. Rain chances will be low the next couple of days, but we see a subtle chance of isolated rain across far eastern KELOLAND Friday night and early Saturday morning. Don’t expect anything widespread or heavy.

We are expecting drier weather in much of the 7 day forecast. You can see the wet areas in green and blue verses the dry pockets in yellow and orange.

The blocking patterns in the jet stream will keep much of the plains dry the next 7 days.

Winds will return this weekend, but hopefully not quite as strong as last weekend. The strongest gusts will be West River on Saturday.

The wind gusts increase East River on Sunday.

Enjoy the pleasant temperatures today in the lower 80s.

Comfortable weather is expected tonight with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Tomorrow looks a little warmer, especially west.

Notice the lack of rain chances in the 7 day forecast. We’ll continue to follow the warmer temperatures as well next week.