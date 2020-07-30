Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 30th

Areas of showers and thunderstorms developed across western and southern KELOLAND yesterday. Locally heavy rain fell near Phillip, but no rain fell in Sioux Falls.

Many areas are running below normal for the year of 2020, including Sioux Falls.

There is some rain in the forecast tomorrow afternoon in central and northern KELOLAND. We think some of that scattered rain could affect Sioux Falls Friday night and Saturday morning.

Highs today will be in the 80s for most of KELOLAND, with upper 70s in Rapid City.

The weather looks quiet tonight with lows near 60.

Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow ahead of the cold front.

Get ready for a nice stretch of cooler weather early next week with highs in the 70s for several days. Rain chances may return at the end of the 7 day forecast.