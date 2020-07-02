Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 2nd

It’s a quiet start to the day across KELOLAND as 90 degree weather returns for many areas this afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances will also be returning to KELOLAND. The map below shows the latest wet and drier spots across the region the past 30 days.

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast West River this afternoon, but we may see other thunderstorms tonight in North Dakota that may turn south into KELOLAND. We’ll update the thinking on that scenario later today, but it that happens, we’ll have to add morning storms to the forecast. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday night across the west and north as well.

The pattern in the 7 day forecast is a messy one. A series of upper air disturbances will be riding the jet stream pattern and each one could spark thunderstorm chances given the hot temperatures and high humidity.

Again, the best chances of storms today will be West River.

Evening storms will be possible for Aberdeen and Pierre.

Tomorrow will be very warm again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High humidity, hot temperatures, and occasional chances of thunderstorms will be a big part of the forecast the next 7 days.