Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 23rd

Good Morning! Thunderstorms have developed this morning across parts of eastern KELOLAND.

These spots will continue to develop the next few hours. A few areas can expect a quick .25″ to .50″ of rain.

Futurecast shows the rain chances in the southeast, with a few more isolated cells possible in the west later in the day. It will be hot West River where the fire danger will be higher. Tomorrow will feature more storms in central KELOLAND by evening and some of those could be severe.

It will also be hot and windy with the heat index well into the upper 90s and 100s tomorrow.

Expect similar conditions on Saturday.

Winds will increase in most spots at 15-30 mph.

Warm overnight lows can be expected with 70s likely East River.

Get your outside work done early if you can tomorrow. 90s will feel hot and the humidity will be high East River.

A few thunderstorms could brush Sioux Falls late Friday night, but the better chance of rain may arrive Saturday night. Following this, cooler weather is expected early next week.