Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 22nd

Scattered showers and thundershowers have been moving across KELOLAND this morning. Most areas are getting very light amounts under .10″.

You can see most of the showers and thundershowers are developing in the southeast and are moving to the east.

There are a few areas near Platte that having picked up over .50″ in the dark green. It’s nice to get some rain in the middle of this heat wave, but it remains spotty.

Futurecast shows scattered rain chances redeveloping in western KELOLAND tonight. Some of this rain may arrive in Pierre well after midnight. There will be additional rain chances around KELOLAND tomorrow, with better chances toward Sioux Falls tomorrow night into early Saturday morning. The rain will be scattered, but it keep our interest as we watch the radar scans the next 24 to 48 hours.

Hot weather is going to be sticking around for several days. You can see the shades of yellow and orange across the nation as above normal temperatures will be very common into next week.

Stay cool the best you can today with highs in the 90s and 100s.

Tonight also looks very warm with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Again, scattered rain chances look better in western SD.

Rain chances tomorrow could affect some local highs, but there will be plenty of heat in the afternoon once again with highs in the 90s for most areas.

The 7 day forecast features highs in the 90s through next week in Sioux Falls. The chance of rain looks a little better again late Sunday into Monday, but the heat will dominate the extended forecast.