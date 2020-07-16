Storm Center Update – Thursday AM July 16

Scattered showers and storms in northeast KELOLAND will move east and give way to sunshine later this morning.



Highs today will be in the 80s and 90s as the afternoon will be mostly sunny.

Scattered showers and storms will develop in south-central and southeast KELOLAND as a weak wave in the atmosphere moves through northern Nebraska. The timing for developing storms is around 5 or 6 pm.



There may be enough energy in the atmosphere to bring another round of scattered storms in eastern and southeast KELOLAND tonight into the morning hours for tomorrow.



Once the rain leaves tomorrow, south winds will kick in and you’ll notice the heat and humidity. In fact, there’s a chance for 100-degree heat in central South Dakota.



As a stronger wave moves through North Dakota during the day, storms will have to be watched as they enter northern KELOLAND late in the day. These storms will be strong to severe as they move into northern KELOLAND during the evening hours.



The weekend will start hot, but we’ll end cooler as temperatures return closer to average on Sunday.