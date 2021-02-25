Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 25th

Temperatures cooled yesterday across KELOLAND and we developed a few light showers of rain and snow yesterday as well. This is timelapse photography from Winner late in the day.

Highs still averaged above normal for this time of the year. The lack of snow cover is going to drive these temperatures for many.

The snow cover map continues to shrink. This will be the trend in the coming days.

Futurecast shows lots of sunshine today. Winds will be increasing today and tomorrow and temperatures will remain well above normal. We have no snow or rain in the short-term forecast.

The subject of moisture is going to come up quite often in the weeks ahead. Our drought monitor shows moderate to severe drought in many areas of KELOLAND.

Storm tracks will mostly go south of us for now. The drier weather will tend to further enhance the above normal temperatures trends.

That’s clearly the signal on the 8-14 day temperatures outlook map.

Temperatures will be warmer today compared to yesterday, but winds will be stronger for many.

We’ll keep that wind going tonight with lows mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be mild, but winds will be much stronger in the Sioux Falls area during the day.

The 7 day forecast shows temperatures remain at or above normal until further notice. The only chance of rain or snow at this point is Sunday.