Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 18th

Yes, it is a chilly morning in KELOLAND, but not nearly as cold compared to earlier in the week.

Highs yesterday reached the double digits above zero in many areas. We’ll see even better numbers today.

Lows since midnight have been below zero once again across parts of eastern KELOLAND. We still think there will be nice recovery today.

Flurries have decreased as well overnight. We don’t expect much snow chance here in KELOLAND until Sunday.

Futurecast shows a few passing clouds today. Similar trends are ahead tomorrow. We may see thicker clouds and even fog chances by Sunday, especially in the southeast.

There is a chance of snow for parts of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND on Sunday. The map below shows the path of that system. Right now, it appears a “nuisance” type event is possible.

Snow free areas of KELOLAND will be fastest to warm into early next week. This should prove to be an interesting pattern to follow.

The temperature trends are clearly above normal into early next week. Anything above 32 will feel nice and we expect highs will easily exceed that level.

Highs today will range from the mid teens east to the mid 20s central and west.

Lows tonight will drop back to the single digits above and below zero.

Tomorrow should be even warmer with many areas in the 20s. 30s will return to much of western SD.

The 7 day forecast looks very nice. Temperatures will recover to the 40s and 50s early next week!