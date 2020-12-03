Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 3rd

Clouds affected a few of our temperatures yesterday in KELOLAND, but overall, the numbers remain above normal for this time of the year.

Futurecast remains dry as well. We expect no organized rain or snow chance the next 7 days.

The 8-14 day forecast is supporting the idea of cooler temperatures. It’s a bit early to make a call on how cool it will be, but we may see more 20s and 30s by the middle of the month.

There are at least some chances of snow by the end of the 10 day forecast. In other words, there’s still plenty of time for snow before Christmas.

Highs today will be in the 40s east and 50s for much of central and western KELOLAND.

Expect crisp and cool weather tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Look for lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s east and 50s for much of central and western SD.

Mild weather will continue through the end of the 7 day forecast. 50 degree weather is not out of the question by Tuesday or Wednesday.