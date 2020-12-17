Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 17th

Areas of clouds and low clouds have developed this morning across parts of eastern KELOLAND as shown by the yellow and orange on this map.

It’s certainly cold enough to make some snow at Great Bear this morning.

We do have a dense fog advisory for parts of southeastern KELOLAND until 9am.

Another day of 30s and 40s is likely as the above normal pattern continues into December.

Futurecast shows increasing clouds with a chance of some light snow for the west, central, and northeast tonight. Don’t expect much of accumulation. The forecast will trend cooler through the day with a brisk NW wind.

The 10 day snow forecast still shows a chance of some snow here by Wednesday of next week. We’ll wait to see more specifics as we head toward the weekend.

Early next week is still looking very mild, some 20-30 degrees above normal.

Look for highs today in the 30s and 40s, very mild once again for this time of year.

Tonight still looks mild for this time of year with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be brisk and cooler with the mention of some festive flurries.

The 7 day forecast looks more mild early next week, but we will continue to watch the impact of that cold front just before Christmas.