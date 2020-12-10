Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 10th

Highs yesterday were very mild once again in KELOLAND. We tied a new record in Rapid City at 70 degrees and Sioux Falls was close at 58. Temperatures will be much cooler today and record highs will be out of reach the next few days.

We do have some wind today from the northwest, with gusts over 30mph at times.

We will be watching a developing storm system to our south tomorrow into Saturday. There will be accumulating snow to our south, but this system will not affect KELOLAND. A second system will dive through the Rockies on Saturday and may deliver a few chances of light snow to the Black Hills.

The 10 day snowfall map still looks low for now in much of KELOLAND.

Temperatures will still average above normal on the 8-14 day forecast, mainly due to the lack of snow.

Look for highs in the 40s today with the stronger wind from the northwest. Areas of clouds will be moving across the region.

Tonight will be a little cooler, but certainly not cold for this time of the year.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the mid 30s. We expect lighter north winds at 10-15 mph.

Our 7 day forecast is still dry as highs stay in the 30s into next week. Those numbers are still above normal for this time of year.