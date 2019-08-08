Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 8th

Good Morning! Storms are gone from the forecast today for most of KELOLAND. As we look at FutureScan below, we do a chance of late day rain in the Black Hills region, but other areas should stay dry. We’ll be watching the weather on Friday as storm chances increase once again, starting northwestern and northcentral SD. We could be looking at more pockets of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the central and west for the best chances of severe weather. The still could change, so we encourage you to pay attention to the latest forecasts.

Highs today will be in the 70s across the northeast and lower 80s in the south.

Tonight looks nice, with thunderstorms chances found in the far southwest.

Tomorrow should be warmer, but thunderstorms will develop in the northwest later in the day.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sioux Falls Saturday morning and they may return late in the weekend by Sunday night into Monday. Cooler and less humid weather appears more likely by Tuesday of next week.