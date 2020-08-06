Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 6th

Overnight rain was scattered, but we did see some rain in NW IA and SW MN. Early morning radar looks quiet, but we do have fog issues west of Sioux Falls, so be alert for low visibility.

Rain totals were heavier near Worthington. The numbers were much lowers near Sioux Falls.

Looking back over the past 30 days shows the growing deficits in the Aberdeen area. We also have ongoing drought southeast of Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows rain tonight West River in the Black Hills region. Some of these areas of rain may affect Pierre and Aberdeen late tonight. Additional storms in North Dakota tomorrow night may track south into parts of KELOLAND. Saturday will turn more active as a series of disturbances kicks off another round of severe weather later in the day. We think severe weather could repeat on Sunday East River.

Temperatures will be warming the days ahead with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We expect a few thunderstorms tonight in the central and northeast.

Hotter weather is forecast in Pierre at 96 tomorrow. Notice the wind speeds are stronger as well in many areas.

The 7 day forecast shows cooler weather on Monday once the storm chances blow through the region this weekend. We’ll recharge the humidity again by the middle of next week.